D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,674,000 after purchasing an additional 134,873 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,298,000 after buying an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

EXP stock opened at $145.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.86. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $153.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.