D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 211,037 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after buying an additional 2,129,926 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,890,706 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after buying an additional 1,600,113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,670,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 745,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $255,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,657,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

