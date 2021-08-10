D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $632,000 Holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after acquiring an additional 159,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth about $10,865,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 185,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,634 shares of company stock worth $1,679,319. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMK opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.73. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,301.85 and a beta of 1.15.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

