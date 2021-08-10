D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $544,000 in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $486,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,333 shares of company stock worth $2,359,972. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.80. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRLD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

