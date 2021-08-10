D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,184 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after acquiring an additional 218,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $24,600,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,647 shares of company stock worth $245,287. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

