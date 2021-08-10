D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,773 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

FLXN stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.71.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

