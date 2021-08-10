DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:CNR opened at $15.60 on Monday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth $140,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

