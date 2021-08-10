DA Davidson Comments on Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report issued on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

ACLS opened at $44.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,829 shares of company stock valued at $616,715. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

