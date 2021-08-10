Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Shares Up 0%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.17. 110,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 47,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSNKY)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.