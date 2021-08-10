Daniel Clinton Dyer Sells 1,407 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.47, for a total transaction of $259,549.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,569.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Clinton Dyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,292 shares of World Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $244,653.12.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $182.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.33. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $195.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

