Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DANOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Danone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

