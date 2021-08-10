Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DSKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Daseke has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $572.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Daseke by 1,152.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 840,042 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,919,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 521,942 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

