Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

In other news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $611,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,363 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,370.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Datto by 15.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Datto in the second quarter worth about $2,514,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Datto in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 74.91. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84.

Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

