Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,215 shares of company stock worth $1,833,205. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.