DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Square by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square stock opened at $279.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 779,204 shares of company stock worth $174,754,969 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price objective (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

