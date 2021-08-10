DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCY opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

