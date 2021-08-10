DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $94.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.13.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

