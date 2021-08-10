DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

BATS JPST opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73.

