DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

