DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mercury General by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCY opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

