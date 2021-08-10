DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 16,904 Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,904 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $202,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,812. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOH opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.