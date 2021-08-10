DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 315 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 55.3% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 143,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after purchasing an additional 51,229 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.50.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $238.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.