David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $9.68 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 8.2% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 330,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 319.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 108,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 614.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 92,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 198.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 83,214 shares in the last quarter.

GSSC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $66.18.

