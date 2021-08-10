Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 7,141 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Cloudflare by 5.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,787 shares of company stock worth $81,382,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $125.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of -293.74 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Truist lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

