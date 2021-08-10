Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 722,222 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,884,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,222 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRBP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 220,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 231,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRBP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 42,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $167.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.