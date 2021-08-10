Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 73 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,932 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.96. 241,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,084. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.86. The stock has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

