Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Ball makes up 1.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $73.59 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.14.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.