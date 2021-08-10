Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 98.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.6% during the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,609,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.