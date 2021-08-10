DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

DCP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.08.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,245,000 after purchasing an additional 694,697 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,109 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,963,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 214,722 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.