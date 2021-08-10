DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Up 0.4% This Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $36.99 million and $2.57 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,215,593,219 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “



