DeltaChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00333406 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.99 or 0.00963970 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars.

