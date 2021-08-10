Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Announces Earnings Results

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DSGN stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. 127,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,389. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

