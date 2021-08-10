Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DSGN stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. 127,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,389. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

