Desjardins Upgrades Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) to Buy

Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EQX. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.13.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$7.73 and a one year high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.