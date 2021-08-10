Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target to GBX 116

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 259 ($3.38).

RR traded down GBX 3.34 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 109.08 ($1.43). 34,179,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The company has a market cap of £9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.38. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80).

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £979.05 ($1,279.14). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

