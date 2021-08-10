Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DWNI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.42 ($59.32).

Shares of FRA:DWNI remained flat at $€52.84 ($62.16) during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 547,778 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

