Devon Energy Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Truist Securiti decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $3.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $26.64 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.01, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,383 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

