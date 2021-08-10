Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Diamondback Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $13.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

