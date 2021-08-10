Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Cut to Hold at Truist Securities

Truist Securities downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRNA. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $137,095.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,095.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

