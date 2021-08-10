Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Media Solutions updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Digital Media Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.33. Digital Media Solutions has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $15.27.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

DMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Media Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.