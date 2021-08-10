Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Media Solutions updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Digital Media Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.33. Digital Media Solutions has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $15.27.
DMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Digital Media Solutions Company Profile
Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.
