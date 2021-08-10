Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.56 million.Digital Turbine also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.380 EPS.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,228. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.93.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

