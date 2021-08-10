Digitalcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $274,083.86 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 56.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,502.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.74 or 0.06897979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.69 or 0.01280560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.19 or 0.00358639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00128303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.66 or 0.00581635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.00342783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.83 or 0.00285331 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,654,436 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

