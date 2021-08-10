DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Raised to $67.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.70.

DOCN stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $63.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after buying an additional 882,112 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 18.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $36,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $36,062,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $30,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

