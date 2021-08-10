Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

AVEO opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $202.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

