Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 9,372 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Global Water Resources worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Global Water Resources by 53.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $400.71 million, a PE ratio of 147.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.22%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,907.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,855,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,437,875.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 7,510 shares of company stock valued at $123,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.