Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kamada were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kamada by 312.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 656,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $2,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada during the first quarter worth $1,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kamada by 1,276,250.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 153,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kamada during the first quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Kamada Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $248.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMDA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

