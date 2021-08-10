Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $286,000 in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of South Plains Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 220.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 142,470 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

SPFI opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.67. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.