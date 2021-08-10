Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,373 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

FGBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 over the last 90 days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.