Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 4,952 Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLI. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,338,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -9.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.24. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

