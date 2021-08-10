Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Trading Down 5.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $108.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dine Brands Global traded as low as $73.24 and last traded at $73.54. 2,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 308,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.64.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

