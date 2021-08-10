Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.60 on September 3rd

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 314.30 ($4.11) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 295.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84.

DLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 349.80 ($4.57).

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 153 shares of company stock worth $45,028.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

